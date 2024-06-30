Warriors waive Chris Paul after 1 season with team

The Golden State Warriors waived point guard Chris Paul on Sunday as NBA free agency began.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, will become a free agent and be able to pick whichever team he wants to sign with. The Warriors acquired Paul in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards last season. The deal saw Jordan Poole head to the Eastern Conference.

But Paul didn’t exactly pan out with Golden State.

He averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 58 games. He played in fewer than 60 games in consecutive seasons, the 2022-23 season with the Phoenix Suns. It’s the first time he’s done that since the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, when he was with the Houston Rockets.

Paul is considered to be one of the best point guards to play in the NBA since he entered the league in 2005. He leads the NBA in most assists all-time among active players with 11,894. Only Paul and LeBron James have at least 11,000 assists all-time.

He also might be the best modern player to never win an NBA championship. He was close when he was with the Suns when they made the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won the series in six games.

Paul will be 40 years old by the time the 2024-25 season ends. He’s averaging 17.5 points and 9.4 assists per game for his career.