Warriors' Draymond Green takes jab at Knicks, suggests team's playoff run is 'a fluke'

The Golden State Warriors won four NBA championships in the span of eight seasons at the height of the franchise's dynasty. But the team was on the outside looking in when this season's playoffs tipped off.

The often outspoken Draymond Green played a key role in each of the Warriors NBA titles."The Draymond Green Show" host might not be participating in this year's NBA playoffs, but he does appear to be watching the games.

New York Knicks fans are hoping the franchise's 50-year NBA championship drought will finally come to an end this season. The team won the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals game against the Indiana Pacers. However, New York's playoff run has also faced criticism, with Green being the latest person to voice concerns about what's on the horizon for the Knicks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green argued that the Knicks' playoffs success is at least partially due to the mediocre competition the team has faced this year.

"In the Eastern Conference, you can get to the conference finals, a la the Atlanta Hawks, by playing like very ‘mid’ teams, so that’s what you all are doing right now," he said on a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show."

NBA FINES PACERS COACH RICK CARLISLE $35,000 FOR PUBLIC CRITICISM OF OFFICIATING IN SERIES VS. KNICKS

The four-time NBA All-Star added that Knicks fans are being set up for disappointment.

"And I think what this is setting y’all up for is what happened to the Atlanta Hawks three years ago when they made the conference finals, and they never got back." The Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. The Bucks went on to win the NBA Finals that season.

Green also used the Portland Trail Blazers' miscalculations after the team's appearance in the 2019 Western Conference Finals as a warning to the Knicks. He also shared a gloomy prediction for the Knicks, saying there were "years of misery" ahead.

"…Another team that did this just to give you perspective was the Portland Trail Blazers years ago when they had Al-Farouq Aminu and Allen Crabbe, all those guys went to the conference finals, and we swept them pretty much without Stephen Curry," Green said.

"Then Portland ran off and paid all of those guys because they thought they had a team that had a chance and it was a fluke and that is what the Knicks are setting y’all up for. It’ll probably be another 15 years of misery, and we’ll all sit around at laugh at Knicks fans with their delusion, because that’s just what happens."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Knicks knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. New York has a 2-1 lead in the conference semifinals. The Pacers host the Knicks for Game 4 on May 12.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.