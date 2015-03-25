Warriors continue playoff push, edge Suns

Klay Thompson had 25 points in the Golden State Warriors' 111-107 win over the Phoenix Suns.

David Lee added 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors, who have won five of their last six and are a game ahead of the Houston Rockets for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

"Our defense wasn't sharp. We were scoring but we were a step slow defensively. At the same time I'm awfully proud of my guys that we responded. There was a time where we'd have to talk about it tomorrow and make the adjustment but we talked about it at halftime and we came out and put together a picture perfect third quarter and it was a big win for us," Warriors head coach Mark Jackson said.

Golden State swept the season series against Phoenix for the first time since the 1976-77 campaign.

Goran Dragic netted 32 points to lead the reeling Suns, who have dropped their last eight contests.

"For us to shoot 61 percent and still lose is mindboggling, but we had 22 turnovers in some crucial situations during the game," Suns interim head coach Lindsey Hunter said.

The Warriors led by as many as nine in the fourth, but a layup and jump shot by Michael Beasley on back-to-back possessions pulled the Suns within 104-102 before Jarrett Jack nailed a backbreaking right wing 3-pointer to put Golden State up by five with 31.6 seconds left.

After Dragic made two free throws, the Suns got the ball back after the Warriors committed a backcourt violation and Jermaine O'Neal split a pair to cut the deficit to 107-105 with 17.2 ticks remaining.

Stephen Curry hit two foul shots with 14.8 seconds to go and the Suns didn't score until there were 0.5 ticks on the clock as O'Neal got his layup to go. Jack hit two free throws at the other end to seal the outcome.

Phoenix led 37-23 after one and took a 64-55 cushion into the break. The Suns shot a scorching 65.8 percent in the opening half.

The Warriors, though, closed the third on a 14-5 run to take an 87-78 margin into the final frame.

Game Notes

Phoenix committed 22 turnovers, which led to 31 Golden State points ... Golden State outscored the Suns, 56-40, in the paint ... Curry dished out a career- high 15 assists ... Golden State has beaten the Suns six straight times on the heels of a seven-game skid against them.