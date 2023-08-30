Wander Franco faces second complaint of relationship with minor; Dominican authorities investigating: report

Dominican authorities are reportedly investigating a second complaint against Wander Franco about an alleged relationship with a minor.

The Tampa Bay Rays' star shortstop was placed on administrative leave Aug. 22 as MLB investigates his alleged relationships with underage girls.

The allegations were made public earlier this month following social media posts.

Franco reportedly went on his Instagram Live to deny the allegations against him, but the Rays still placed him on the restricted list.

According to The Athletic, teammate Jose Siri was in the background of Franco's Instagram video, yelling in Spanish, "People after money."

The first complaint was filed July 17. One girl has not spoken to authorities, but her alleged relationship with the shortstop is still being investigated, ESPN says.

The Rays began to take down images of Franco around Tropicana Field amid the allegations.

"The banner of him on the rotunda was replaced by Yandy Diaz, the elevator wrap is now [Pete] Fairbanks. Sign at [sports bar] Ferg’s across street also down. Franco does still have a locker in clubhouse," the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Rays haven’t stopped there, though. Commercials by the Rays and broadcaster Bally Sports that include Franco have been removed. There has also been no sign of Franco merchandise being sold at the Rays' team store within Tropicana Field.

"We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave," the Rays said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

Franco was an All-Star for the first time this season. He is hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021. A team option in 2033 could make the deal worth $233 million.

The 22-year-old last played Aug. 12.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.