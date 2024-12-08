Viral ring girl Sydney Thomas reveals Jake Paul message before popularity skyrocketed

Sydney Thomas may have been the biggest winner to come out of the spectacle that was the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight last month.

Thomas’ social media following skyrocketed while she also received her own trading card in a partnership with Leaf. As her popularity grows, Thomas revealed in a recent interview the message she got from Paul before she went viral.

"I talked to him at the fight and he was just like, 'Keep doing your thing,’" Thomas told People magazine, adding that the boxer said she was "doing a great job."

Thomas, who is also a model, said she’s been receiving all kinds of direct messages, especially from those looking to take her on a date. She made clear that wasn’t something she was looking for right now, even after she broke up with her boyfriend over the summer.

"I don't even care to read through any of that," she told People. "I'm so happy with myself, and that's where all my time is going, so anyone reaching out who's wanting to be with me, it's just slipping right on by because I do not have any intention to involve myself with that."

Thomas spoke to Fox News Digital late last month about her newfound fame.

She said she has to make sure she keeps a good "circle" around her as she navigates the murky waters that come with status and popularity.

"I have a lot of people in my circle that are very trustworthy in that I can lean on with these things," Thomas said. "It’s a lot. A lot of people have come at me, saying a lot of things, giving their two cents, but I am blessed to have fallen in with the right people to be able to trust them and the advice they’re giving me, lead me in the right direction, and ease my mind and just know that I’m on the right path."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.