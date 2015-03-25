Vikings sign offensive lineman and Minnesota native Seth Olsen

The Minnesota Vikings have signed Seth Olsen to add some depth to their offensive line.

The Vikings announced the signing on Tuesday. Olsen was on the Vikings practice squad in 2010 and spent the past two seasons playing in Indianapolis. He made five starts for the Colts and returns to his home state to serve as a backup at both guard and tackle.

The Vikings were in the market for another versatile player after veteran backup Geoff Schwartz signed with Kansas City.

Olsen grew up in Willmar before playing in college at Iowa. He'll fall in behind a unit that brings all five starters back from the group that paved the way for star running back Adrian Peterson last season.