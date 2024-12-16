Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings legends Cris Carter, Jake Reed lead Randy Moss tributes after ex-NFL star reveals cancer diagnosis

Current Vikings star Justin Jefferson later paid tribute to Moss after a touchdown catch

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 16 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Randy Moss was on the mind of some fellow Minnesota Vikings greats on Monday night after the former NFL superstar announced he was diagnosed with cancer last week.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter and former Vikings star Jake Reed walked onto the field holding up a Moss jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jake Reed and Cris Carter

Formers Minnesota Vikings players Jake Reed, left, and Cris Carter carry a jersey for former Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

"Let’s Moss cancer," the public address announcer at U.S. Bank Stadium said.

The two players held up the jersey as the officials conducted the coin toss with each team’s captains at midfield.

In the first quarter, Vikings star Justin Jefferson caught a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold. He looked into the camera and yelled, "We love you Randy! That was for you."

Moss said Friday he was a "cancer survivor" and added that he spent six days in the hospital and underwent surgery. He thanked his team of doctors and all those who prayed for him.

"I am a cancer survivor," Moss said. "Some trying times, but we made it through."

DAVID MONTGOMERY TO GET SEASON-ENDING KNEE SURGERY AS LIONS' INJURY WOES CONTINUE TO STACK

Justin Jefferson warms up

Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

Moss said doctors found cancer in his bile duct "right between the pancreas and the liver."

"I didn't think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was."

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown" earlier this month.

"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. ... Hopefully I can be with you guys soon," Moss said.

"My goal is to get back on television with my team."

The 47-year-old Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Randy Moss looks on

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Randy Moss on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moss is second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches and had an NFL-record 23 touchdown receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.