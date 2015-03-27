Vikings LB Henderson says he'll be ready for camp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson is confident that he will be healed from a broken leg and ready to play when training camp starts in eight weeks.

Henderson said Friday the rehabilitation from surgery to repair his left leg is "right on track." He says he sees no reason why he wouldn't be in the starting lineup for the season opener at New Orleans on Sept. 9.

Henderson promises he'll be on the field when two-a-day practices begin in late July, but acknowledges his activity will be up to the coaches.

Henderson had a titanium rod inserted after breaking his femur, the body's largest bone, at Arizona last Dec. 6. He says he's had no setbacks and that his biggest challenge is regaining muscle memory in his legs.