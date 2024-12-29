Vikings eye NFC North title as they outlast Packers behind Sam Darnold's 3 touchdowns

The Minnesota Vikings held on for their ninth straight victory on Sunday with a win over the Green Bay Packers, 27-25.

The Vikings need a win next week over the Detroit Lions to clinch the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which comes with homefield advantage in the postseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sam Darnold had three touchdown passes in the win. He was 33-for-43 with 377 passing yards. He had one interception and one sack. The three touchdowns went to three different wide receivers: Jalen Nailor, Jordan Addison and Cam Akers.

Darnold’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Akers gave the Vikings a 17-point lead and nearly pushed the Packers out of the game completely. Jones led the Vikings with 47 yards on the ground.

Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 92 yards. One nifty catch was denied because of a penalty. He averaged 11.5 yards per catch.

Nailor had five catches for 81 yards.

EAGLES, COWBOYS PLAYERS BRAWL IN TUNNEL AFTER PLAY, 3 EJECTED FROM GAME

Jordan Love and company pushed hard to keep the Packers in the game in the final frame.

Emanuel Wilson scored on a 5-yard run with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter. Love and Romeo Doubs hooked up for a two-point conversion. On their next drive, Love found Malik Heth for a 3-yard touchdown pass. It was a two-point game with 2:18 to go.

Green Bay couldn’t stop Minnesota’s offense in the final moments.

Love was 19-of-30 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown pass. Josh Jacobs also added a touchdown on the ground. He tallied 69 rushing yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All eyes will be on next week’s game between the Vikings and Lions. Minnesota lost to Detroit earlier in the year, 31-29.