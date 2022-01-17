Vikings DB Patrick Peterson defends QB Kirk Cousins

Patrick Peterson may have been with the Minnesota Vikings for just one season, but that is apparently more than enough time for him to form a positive opinion of Vikes QB Kirk Cousins.

"He’s Captain Kirk, for sure," the defensive back said of Cousins during an appearance on All Things Covered.

Cousins enters the final year of his contract amid plenty of whispers that the Vikings may go in another direction. He finished the season with more than 4,000 yards passing and 33 touchdowns, convincing at least one teammate that he should continue to be the man in Minny.

"I would love to see Kirk finish it up here. I think he has a great rapport with Adam [Thielen] and with Justin [Jefferson], getting better with him each and every week, having the opportunity to be the fastest receiver in two years with that many [receiving] yards," said Peterson. "Obviously, Kirk was a big part of that."

Peterson’s right to back Cousins. The much maligned signal caller is consistent, if nothing else. He currently holds the league’s longest active streak for seasons with 25+ touchdowns with seven. The next closest QB is Seattle’s Russell Wilson with five.

Despite solid numbers from Cousins, Minnesota finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Not that Cousins is necessarily to blame.

"I just think Kirk is a great leader, poised player, never really under duress in games," added Peterson. "I just think he’s very, very chill."

Now you see why Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is considered such a good defender.