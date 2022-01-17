Donna Kelce, mother of 2 NFL stars, travels to see both her sons play in playoff games

The mother of two NFL stars made the trip to both of her sons’ games on Sunday.

Donna Kelce is the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Both Kelce brothers had a wild-card playoff game – Jason and the Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Travis and the Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donna Kelce was determined to see both of them play on Sunday. She started her day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but unfortunately saw the Eagles lose and get eliminated.

She then traveled more than 1,200 miles to see Travis and the Chiefs beat the Steelers in their playoff game.

The NFL’s Twitter account chronicled Donna Kelce’s journey.

She then made a surprise appearance at the Chiefs’ postgame press conference to ask her son a surprise question after he threw a touchdown pass to Byron Pringle.

CHIEFS LOOK AHEAD TO AFC DIVISIONAL-ROUND MATCHUP VS BILLS: 'WE'RE EXPECTING A FIGHT'

"This was an elation to see you get a touchdown in a playoff game," Donna said. "I mean oh my gosh, how good did that feel? How good does that feel after all these years?"

Travis responded: "To finally throw a touchdown like I used to tell my mom when I was like 5 years old I was eventually gonna throw a touchdown in the National Football League. I finally got it done. It only took me nine years."

Travis Kelce said that was a good question.

"That’s so fun and that’s what makes sports so great because you can be depressed in the morning and elated in the evening," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.