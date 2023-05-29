Expand / Collapse search
French Open
Published

US Open champion Sloane Stephens says racism against athletes has 'only gotten worse'

Sloane Stephens turned pro in 2009

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, says athletes continue to deal with racial remarks.

In fact, the 30-year-old who turned pro in 2009, says it's the worst it's ever been.

"Yes, it's obviously been a problem my entire career. It has never stopped. If anything, it's only gotten worse," she said on Monday.

Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens of USA plays a backhand against Karolina Pliskova of Czech during their First Round Match on Day Two of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2023 in Paris, France.  (Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

An artificial intelligence software has been implemented for players at the French Open in order to eliminate some comments, but Stephens says it has not worked as originally planned.

Stephens noted that users can censor their slurs with an asterisk, but the message remains.

"I did hear about the software. I have not used it," she said, via USA Today. "I have a lot of obviously key words banned on Instagram and all of these things, but that doesn't stop someone from just typing in an asterisk or typing it in a different way, which obviously software most of the time doesn't catch."

Sloane Stephens backhand

Sloane Stephens of The United States plays a backhand in her women's singles second round match against Victoria Azarenka during day four of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 at Foro Italico on May 11, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Stephens did not note specific instances, but hinted that she's had "serious" threats against her.

"I mean, obviously when there is FBI investigations going on with what people are saying to you online, it's very serious," she said.

"Obviously it's been something that I have dealt with my whole career," she added. "I think that, like I said, it's only continued to get worse, and people online have the free rein to say and do whatever they want behind fake pages, which is obviously very troublesome. "It's something I have had to deal with my whole career and something I will continue to deal with, I'm sure. That's that."

Sloane Stephens in Italy

Sloane Stephens of the United States in action against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in the first round on Day Three of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia at Foro Italico on May 10, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Stephens is currently competing in her 12th French Open and looking for her first title there - she made the final in 2018. She'll face Varvara Gracheva in the second round on Wednesday.