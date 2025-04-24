US national anthem performance before Stanley Cup playoff game sparks outrage among fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Edmonton Oilers Monday for a first-round Stanley Cup playoff game, and a pregame performance became a topic of conversation.

Members of the Korea Town Senior & Community Center performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the puck drop at Crypto.com Arena. The group used harmonicas instead of singing the American national anthem.

The majority of the crowd in attendance appeared to approve of the rendition as thousands remained standing to applaud the performers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But some observers took to social media to voice their displeasure.

"Whoever thought this was a good idea should probably not have a job," an X user wrote.

AMERICAN HOCKEY STAR ZACH WERENSKI REACTS TO NATIONAL ANTHEM BOOS

"What in tarnation," another social media account stated.

Once the game started, it was a hard-fought contest.

The Oilers tied the game late in third period, but the Kings celebrated a 6-5 victory in Game 1. Los Angeles was also victorious in Game 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The third game of the series is scheduled for Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.