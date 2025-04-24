Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

US national anthem performance before Stanley Cup playoff game sparks outrage among fans

'The Star-Spangled Banner' was played before the Kings-Oilers game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Edmonton Oilers Monday for a first-round Stanley Cup playoff game, and a pregame performance became a topic of conversation.

Members of the Korea Town Senior & Community Center performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the puck drop at Crypto.com Arena. The group used harmonicas instead of singing the American national anthem.

The majority of the crowd in attendance appeared to approve of the rendition as thousands remained standing to applaud the performers. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NHL players look on during the National Anthem.

Los Angeles Kings players during the national anthem before Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

But some observers took to social media to voice their displeasure. 

"Whoever thought this was a good idea should probably not have a job," an X user wrote.

AMERICAN HOCKEY STAR ZACH WERENSKI REACTS TO NATIONAL ANTHEM BOOS

"What in tarnation," another social media account stated.

NHL fans wave rally towels

LA Kings fans wave rally towels after a goal in the first period of Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles April 21, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Once the game started, it was a hard-fought contest.

The Oilers tied the game late in third period, but the Kings celebrated a 6-5 victory in Game 1. Los Angeles was also victorious in Game 2. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The third game of the series is scheduled for Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.