US men's basketball team advances to gold medal game after beating Australia

Back where they belong?

After a poor start at the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. men's basketball team climbed all the back Thursday as they defeated Australia in the semifinals – and are now just one win away from earning their fourth straight gold medal.

Down by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, the Americans' medal streak appeared to be in jeopardy, but they stormed back and eventually dismantled the Boomers 97-78.

"They hit us with a nice punch," Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said after the game. "We knew that team was going to get us down early and see how we’d respond."

The U.S. closed the first half on an 8-0 run following their second double-digit deficit in two games. The Australians, led by Patty Mills – who scored 15 points -- tried to stop the bleeding, but came up empty.

Durant led the Americans with 23 points, while Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker scored 20. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton of the newly crowned NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks each scored 11 points.

"Obviously, getting down 15 points you know you’ve got to bring it up a notch and that’s what we did," Booker said.

Team USA never looked back, eventually growing their lead to 74-55 after three quarters.

The Australians were hoping for a better performance after beating the U.S. in an exhibition game in Las Vegas earlier this summer. They have earned fourth place four times at the Olympics, including at Rio de Janiero in 2016.

"In the locker room, it basically was, ‘How bad do you want it?’ And we came out with the same intent we had in the first half," Australia’s Nic Kay said. "We didn’t do it at the level we needed to. It’s unfortunate."

The U.S. improved to 9-0 against Australia at the Olympics after Thursday's victory. The Americans have won gold at each Olympics since the team stumbled to earn bronze in 2004.

Team USA will face either France or Slovenia in Saturday's gold-medal game.

