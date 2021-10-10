Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Urban Meyer's job security murky amid video, poor start to season: report

The Urban Meyer situation is reaching a boiling point

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is still feeling the heat over a viral video from last week that showed another woman dancing near his lap at an Ohio bar days after his Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meyer’s appearance in the video immediately raised eyebrows. He’s come under fire for not only being around a woman who is not his wife but for not going back to Jacksonville with his team after the loss. The coach elected to stay back in Columbus to see some of his family.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars wipes his face with a towel during the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars wipes his face with a towel during the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

While Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a scathing statement about the issue and Meyer offered an apology over the incident, Pro Football Talk reported Sunday the "situation is far from over."

The report speculated that Meyer’s future as head coach could depend on whether his statement about letting general manager Trent Baalke know in advance that he was going to stay behind in Ohio. Pro Football Talk reported the players and staff didn’t know Meyer wasn’t traveling back until they were on the plane ride home.

The other scenario that could cost Meyer his job is the other factors leading up to the bar incident. Meyer hired former Iowa coach Chris Doyle amid accusations of making racist comments, alleging he was taking vaccination status into account when making roster cut decisions and losing the first four games of the season.

THIS IS THE MOST UNFORGIVEABLE PART OF THE URBAN MEYER BAR VIDEO CALAMITY

Meyer issued a statement apologizing for his actions but on Tuesday evening he spoke on a radio show and revealed that conversations with the team have been "horrible."

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during training camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during training camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"The ownership of this team is with the players," Meyer said of Sunday's game via Pro Football Talk. "I don’t believe that’s in my court. ... The leaders on the team are going to make that decision. It depends on how much trust you have built up with them, how we structure everything this week and focus on winning that game."

He continued, "I’m going to be extremely clear as I can. Our staff is working their tails off. But you know as well as I do that the ownership of this team is with the players."

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches as his team warms up before a preseason NFL = football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches as his team warms up before a preseason NFL = football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winning may fix everything, but it’s unclear whether a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans would help his job security.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com