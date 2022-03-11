Expand / Collapse search
Unvaccinated MLB players can't travel to Canada to play Blue Jays

The rules are based on the Canadian government's COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Associated Press
Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won't be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Canada and won't be paid for those games.

Canada's government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

The provision that they won't be paid is contained in a side letter between MLB and the players' association, and was first reported by Boston television station WCVB.

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, Friday, March 11, 2022. Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.

"It’s a concern," union head Tony Clark said Friday. "I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health. But that is an issue, as one in the pandemic itself, that we’re navigating domestically, that we’re going to have to continue to try to work through here moving forward."