Referee addresses UNLV marching band in odd moment during college football game

Air Force won the game 42-7

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A college football referee had to step in and address the UNLV band during the Rebels’ game against Air Force on Saturday night.

With about 1:44 left in the third quarter, Steve Baron was seen going up into the stands and talking to the Star of Nevada Marching Band. It’s likely that Baron was in the stands to tell the band to stop playing during certain times of Air Force’s drives.

UNLV Rebels take the field for a game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

UNLV Rebels take the field for a game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Mountain West Conference has specific rules regarding when bands can play during the game.

"Bands are prohibited from playing during game action or at any time that is disruptive to the competitors. Pregame, postgame, timeouts, halftime, between quarters, or other breaks in the action are permissible times for band activities," the rules state. "In the sport of football, bands must discontinue playing when the team with the ball breaks the huddle until the completion of the play. If a team plays a no‐huddle offense, the band shall not play at any time during the offensive possession."

Running back Brad Roberts #20 of the Air Force Falcons is tackled by linebacker Marsel McDuffie #38 of the UNLV Rebels during their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Running back Brad Roberts #20 of the Air Force Falcons is tackled by linebacker Marsel McDuffie #38 of the UNLV Rebels during their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Air Force was leading the game 35-7 when Baron went into the stands to address the band. The Falcons won the game 42-7. The game was played at Allegiant Stadium.

Brad Roberts and John Lee Eldridge III each made more than 100 yards rushing. Roberts finished with four touchdowns. Eldridge had one. Emmanuel Michel added a touchdown on the ground as well.

Members of the UNLV Star of Nevada Marching Band perform before the UNLV Rebels' game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Allegiant Stadium on September 2, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Members of the UNLV Star of Nevada Marching Band perform before the UNLV Rebels' game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Allegiant Stadium on September 2, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Air Force improved to 5-2 on the season. UNLV fell to 4-3.

