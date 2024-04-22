Umpire erroneously ejects Yankees' Aaron Boone after fan yells from stands

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from Monday’s matinee against the Oakland Athletics before an out was recorded.

Upon further investigation, one fan sitting just above the Yankees’ dugout is to blame for the erroneous call by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

With a runner on first and Yankees starter Carlos Rodon throwing just five pitches in the game, Boone questioned a call that Wendelstedt made, and the umpire was not having it. The YES Network broadcast caught everything Wendelstedt said to Boone, who looked away in the dugout.

"Hey, guess what? You’re not yelling at me," Wendelstedt said sternly to Boone. "I did what I was supposed to do and checked. I’m looking for him to get hit by the pitch. Got anything else to say, you’re gone. OK?"

Boone was looking out onto the field, chewing his gum, when Wendelstedt thought he heard something from him and had a quick trigger to toss him. That’s when Boone lost it.



He jumped out of the dugout, and pointed up to the seats as he pleaded with Wendelstedt that it wasn’t him who said something toward home plate. But Wendelstedt can be heard saying, "I don’t care," as Boone got to home plate at this point.

"What do you mean you don’t care?" Boone said. "I did not say a word. It was above the dugout. Bulls---. I did not say anything, Hunter.

"I didn't say a f---ing thing!"

The YES Network was quick to find an additional angle of the moment where Wendelstedt threw out Boone, and you can clearly see a fan with a hat, glasses and a blue sweater yelling something Wendelstedt’s way.

Wendelstedt immediately reacted to it, while Boone can still be seen just looking on the field.

It was an ejection that never should have happened, but since the umpire did it, there was no turning back.

MLB umpires have been under fire to start the season, especially those behind home plate. However, the qualms from players, coaches and fans have been regarding balls and strikes.

Wendelstedt’s move here was an entirely different form of malpractice, and one the Yankees and MLB will surely be looking at deeper.

After the game, Boone called Wendelstedt's move "embarassing," and simply responded "yes" when asked if the Yankees will be contacting Major League Baseball after the ejection.

