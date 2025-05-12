UFC's Dana White shares Belal Muhammad's gruesome injuries after brutal fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Belal Muhammad was involved in a slobber knocker with Jake Della Maddalena at UFC 315, and haymaker after haymaker left the fighter with gruesome cuts across his face.

Della Maddalena defeated Muhammad via unanimous decision to win the UFC Welterweight Championship – a title Muhammad held for 287 days.

UFC President Dana White showed the extent of Muhammad’s injuries in a post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. He said Muhammad suffered a broken nose and broken orbital bone as well as a split upper lip. Muhammad also had a gash under his left eye.

"What a WAR!!!" White captioned the photo.

It was Muhammad’s first loss since he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Geoff Neal back in January 2019. He fought Leon Edwards to a no-contest in March 2021. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

"He brings the pressure, you know, I knew I had to be smart," Della Maddalena said after the bout.

Muhammad vowed to be back.

"Allah’s plan is the best plan," Muhammad wrote in a post on X. "Alhamdillah for everything. Thank you to all my supporters. I been here before and I’ll be back."

Edwards, Sean Brady, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry could all be potential opponents for the belt after Della Maddalena’s win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.