UFC's Dana White shares Belal Muhammad's gruesome injuries after brutal fight

Belal Muhammad was involved in a slobber knocker with Jake Della Maddalena at UFC 315, and haymaker after haymaker left the fighter with gruesome cuts across his face.

Della Maddalena defeated Muhammad via unanimous decision to win the UFC Welterweight Championship – a title Muhammad held for 287 days.

Belal Muhammad fights Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad, left, fights Jack Della Maddalena during UFC 315 at Bell Centre in Montreal on May 10, 2025. (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

UFC President Dana White showed the extent of Muhammad’s injuries in a post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. He said Muhammad suffered a broken nose and broken orbital bone as well as a split upper lip. Muhammad also had a gash under his left eye.

"What a WAR!!!" White captioned the photo.

It was Muhammad’s first loss since he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Geoff Neal back in January 2019. He fought Leon Edwards to a no-contest in March 2021. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

Belal Muhammad hurt bad

UFC's Dana White shared the extent of Belal Muhammad's injuries. (IMAGN/Instagram)

Belal Muhammad gets a punch

Belal Muhammad, left, takes a blow from Jack Della Maddalena during their UFC 315 mixed martial arts welterweight title bout in Montreal on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

"He brings the pressure, you know, I knew I had to be smart," Della Maddalena said after the bout.

Muhammad vowed to be back.

"Allah’s plan is the best plan," Muhammad wrote in a post on X. "Alhamdillah for everything. Thank you to all my supporters. I been here before and I’ll be back."

Jack Della Maddalena poses

Jack Della Maddalena reacts following his UFC 315 mixed martial arts welterweight title bout against Belal Muhammad in Montreal on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edwards, Sean Brady, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry could all be potential opponents for the belt after Della Maddalena’s win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

