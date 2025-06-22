UFC legend Jon Jones faces criminal complaint days before shocking retirement announcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just days before surprisingly confirming he would be retiring, UFC star Jon "Bones" Jones was accused of leaving the scene of an automobile accident in February.

It’s unknown why the criminal complaint was filed four months after the accident, but it was filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court this past Tuesday, and Jones has a bond arraignment hearing scheduled for July 24. The charge is a misdemeanor in New Mexico.

The complaint noted authorities responding to a crash where an intoxicated woman, who wasn’t wearing clothes below the waist, was found in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. She claims Jones was driving the vehicle, and he fled the scene, according to The Albuquerque Journal.

The woman told police that she had consumed alcohol and mushrooms while with Jones at his home, and she recalled needing a change of clothes. The next thing she remembered was being at the scene of the vehicle crash.

A man believed to be Jones was allegedly spoken to by a police service aide when the woman called him from the scene. The man on the phone didn’t respond to questions about his identity.

UFC CHAMPION JON JONES RETIRES, DANA WHITE SAYS

During the conversation, the complaint alleges that the man believed to be Jones "appeared to be heavily intoxicated and made statements implying his capacity to employ lethal force through third parties."

Jones was interviewed in-person days after the crash, and he allegedly confirmed the woman left his house intoxicated and called him after the crash, according to The Alburquerque Journal.

Jones has dealt with legal issues during his UFC career, which many consider to be one of the greatest performances of all time.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Saturday that Jones had informed them that he would be retiring on Friday, relinquishing his undisputed heavyweight championship belt to Tom Aspinall as a result.

"Jon Jones called us last night and retired," White said in Azerbaijan. "Jon Jones is officially retired."

Jones confirmed his retirement with his own post on social media.

"This decision comes after a lot of reflection and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years," he wrote on X. "From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.

"I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person."

Jones went 28-1 over his UFC career. His last fight was a TKO victory in the third round over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November.

