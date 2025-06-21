Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones retires, Dana White says

White confirms the self-proclaimed 'Christian American champion' has ended his career following November victory

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
UFC star Jon Jones on confronting would-be vandals in his community Video

UFC star Jon Jones on confronting would-be vandals in his community

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones speaks to 'Fox & Friends' after collecting spray paint from would-be vandals in New Mexico during the George Floyd unrest.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MMA heavyweight champion Jon Jones is retiring from competition, UFC Chairman Dana White announced Saturday.

Jones is considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. 

White says Jones informed the promotion of his decision to retire on Friday. By virtue of Jones' retirement, Tom Aspinall is now the undisputed heavyweight champion. Jones retires with a 28-1 record. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jon Jones on the cage

Jon Jones reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout, early on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"Jon Jones called us last night and retired," White said during a news conference in Azerbaijan. "Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC."

Jones moved up from the light heavyweight division in 2023, capturing the vacant heavyweight championship over Ciryl Gane. Jones then defended the belt in a third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November.

Jones has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump over the last year. 

Jones performed Trump's signature dance after his win over Miocic in November. 

TRUMP PRESIDENCY 'POSITIVE FOR THE WORLD,' UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE SAYS

"A big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight," Jones said, which sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Jon Jones strikes Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones, left, fights Stipe Miocoic in the  heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Then, Jones used the crowd's energy to start a "USA! USA!" chant, which they happily joined in for. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jon Jones yells

Jon Jones reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"I'm proud to be a great American champion. I'm proud to be a Christian American champion," Jones added. 

That night, Jones even walked over to where Trump sat ringside with Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, sons Don Jr. and Eric, Kid Rick, Vivek Ramaswamy, singer Jelly Roll and others and handed him his UFC title belt. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.