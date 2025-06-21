UFC champion Jon Jones retires, Dana White says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MMA heavyweight champion Jon Jones is retiring from competition, UFC Chairman Dana White announced Saturday.

Jones is considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

White says Jones informed the promotion of his decision to retire on Friday. By virtue of Jones' retirement, Tom Aspinall is now the undisputed heavyweight champion. Jones retires with a 28-1 record.

"Jon Jones called us last night and retired," White said during a news conference in Azerbaijan. "Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC."

Jones moved up from the light heavyweight division in 2023, capturing the vacant heavyweight championship over Ciryl Gane. Jones then defended the belt in a third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November.

Jones has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump over the last year.

Jones performed Trump's signature dance after his win over Miocic in November.

"A big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight," Jones said, which sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Then, Jones used the crowd's energy to start a "USA! USA!" chant, which they happily joined in for.

"I'm proud to be a great American champion. I'm proud to be a Christian American champion," Jones added.

That night, Jones even walked over to where Trump sat ringside with Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, sons Don Jr. and Eric, Kid Rick, Vivek Ramaswamy, singer Jelly Roll and others and handed him his UFC title belt.