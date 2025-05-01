Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA Playoffs

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton's father details viral on-court altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Pacers eliminated the Bucks from the NBA Playoffs

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Why Tyrese Haliburton's father should be 'embarrassed' for Giannis confrontation | The Facility Video

Why Tyrese Haliburton's father should be 'embarrassed' for Giannis confrontation | The Facility

James Jones sounds off on Tyrese Haliburton's father for his postgame confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was not pleased about the Milwaukee Bucks' early playoff exit after the Indiana Pacers held on for a 119-118 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 5 Tuesday.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning shot, crossing over Antetokounmpo and driving to the basket for a right-handed layup with 1.3 seconds left. 

But discussion about the game was focused on what happened after the hard-fought playoff game.

Shortly after the final buzzer, Antetokounmpo was congratulating several Pacers players. Things got weird when he and Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin embraced and appeared to exchange words. Mathurin pushed Antetokounmpo away, and an altercation between the teams ensued

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, left. of the Milwaukee Bucks and Bennedict Mathurin, right, of the Indiana Pacers get into an altercation after Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo was then involved in a confrontation with Haliburton’s father, John. The elder Haliburton sat in a courtside seat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse before he ran onto the court. He later issued an apology for his actions. 

PACERS ROLL TO VICTORY IN GAME 4 AFTER BUCKS LOSE DAMIAN LILLARD TO INJURY

"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game," Haliburton wrote on X. "This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton fight for loose ball

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during Game 5 of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

On Wednesday, Haliburton shared some details about what he experienced during his on-court exchange with the Bucks superstar.

"When I turned, it might have seemed like I was looking at him, but I really wasn’t," Haliburton told TMJ4. "I was looking through him. That’s how I was in the moment. I had the banner in my hand, and I was yelling. Giannis never said a thing to me. I never said a thing to Giannis. There was no back-and-forth."

Haliburton then offered some insight into the spirited interaction's dialogue.

"He grabbed my hand, put his forehead on my forehead and said, ‘Don’t disrespect me. Don't f---ing disrespect me.’ And I said to him, ‘I was not trying to disrespect you. I did not do that on purpose. I really did not.’ Then I said to him, ‘I love you.’ He said back to me, ‘I love you.’ We patted chests. He gave a thumbs-up, and he walked away."

The incident left Antetokounmpo in an apparent state of frustration. During a postgame press conference, Antetokounmpo cited the importance of remaining "humble in victory." 

"One thing I’ll say is that I believe being humble in victory," Antetokounmpo said in a three-minute response to a reporter’s question on the matter. "That’s the way I am. There’s probably a lot of people out there like, ‘No, when you win the game you gotta talk s---.'

"'It’s a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else.’ I disagree. I’ve won a championship, they haven’t. That doesn’t say anything – I’m not trying to minimize their effort."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear if the NBA will hand down any punishment against anyone involved in Tuesday's altercation.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.