Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton's father details viral on-court altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was not pleased about the Milwaukee Bucks' early playoff exit after the Indiana Pacers held on for a 119-118 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 5 Tuesday.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning shot, crossing over Antetokounmpo and driving to the basket for a right-handed layup with 1.3 seconds left.

But discussion about the game was focused on what happened after the hard-fought playoff game.

Shortly after the final buzzer, Antetokounmpo was congratulating several Pacers players. Things got weird when he and Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin embraced and appeared to exchange words. Mathurin pushed Antetokounmpo away, and an altercation between the teams ensued

Antetokounmpo was then involved in a confrontation with Haliburton’s father, John. The elder Haliburton sat in a courtside seat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse before he ran onto the court. He later issued an apology for his actions.

"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game," Haliburton wrote on X. "This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

On Wednesday, Haliburton shared some details about what he experienced during his on-court exchange with the Bucks superstar.

"When I turned, it might have seemed like I was looking at him, but I really wasn’t," Haliburton told TMJ4. "I was looking through him. That’s how I was in the moment. I had the banner in my hand, and I was yelling. Giannis never said a thing to me. I never said a thing to Giannis. There was no back-and-forth."

Haliburton then offered some insight into the spirited interaction's dialogue.

"He grabbed my hand, put his forehead on my forehead and said, ‘Don’t disrespect me. Don't f---ing disrespect me.’ And I said to him, ‘I was not trying to disrespect you. I did not do that on purpose. I really did not.’ Then I said to him, ‘I love you.’ He said back to me, ‘I love you.’ We patted chests. He gave a thumbs-up, and he walked away."

The incident left Antetokounmpo in an apparent state of frustration. During a postgame press conference, Antetokounmpo cited the importance of remaining "humble in victory."

"One thing I’ll say is that I believe being humble in victory," Antetokounmpo said in a three-minute response to a reporter’s question on the matter. "That’s the way I am. There’s probably a lot of people out there like, ‘No, when you win the game you gotta talk s---.'

"'It’s a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else.’ I disagree. I’ve won a championship, they haven’t. That doesn’t say anything – I’m not trying to minimize their effort."

It remains unclear if the NBA will hand down any punishment against anyone involved in Tuesday's altercation.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

