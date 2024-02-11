Tyreek Hill responds to fan ripping him for leaving Chiefs, who will play in back-to-back Super Bowls

As the Kansas City Chiefs get set to play in their fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons, an NFL fan decided to take a shot at one of their former wide receivers, Tyreek Hill.

Hill, the Miami Dolphins' speedy star, has one Super Bowl ring on his hand after Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers – who will play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII – in 2020.

However, Hill’s time with the team ended before the 2022 campaign, when he requested a trade to the Dolphins.

With the Chiefs making the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons without him, one fan decided to rip him on X.

"Tyreek Hill missed out on 2 super bowls because he wanted to play with Tua [Tagovailoa] lmaoo," the user posted.

Hill took the high ground with his response, though.

"We living our best life in Miami also. Don’t worry our time coming," he wrote back with a smiling emoji.

Hill is certainly thriving in Miami, posting career-bests in receiving yards this past season, including 1,799 yards to lead the NFL with 119 receptions and 13 touchdowns over 16 games. He got his fifth first-team All-Pro nod, while making his eighth Pro Bowl.

But, as we all know, Super Bowl rings are better than the individual accolades, and the Chiefs are going for their third in what many consider the next NFL dynasty. Hill could be a part of that dynasty, but contract negotiations didn’t go as planned.

Instead, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins, who gave him a four-year, $120 million contract when he arrived.

The Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where Tagovailoa and Hill both looked like early MVP candidates. But devastating injuries on the defense, and a lack of consistency from Tagovailoa and the offense, led to a wild-card round exit on the road against the Chiefs.

So, because the Dolphins haven’t been able to match the success of the Chiefs in Hill’s first two years in the Sunshine State, some fans believe he made the wrong choice by leaving Patrick Mahomes & Co.

But Hill has always been confident in Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel, and the rest of the organization in Miami.

He believes their time is coming, so jabs from fans are not bugging him, even with the "Big Game" set for kickoff Sunday and his former team representing the AFC once again.