Tymoschuk hit with three-match ban

Bayern Munich's midfield took another hit as it was announced on Monday that Anatoliy Tymoschuk will be suspended for the club's next three games.

The Ukraine international was shown a straight red card in stoppage time of Sunday's 2-1 win at Augsburg, which moved Bayern five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The suspension comes at a bad time for Bayern with fellow midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger set to miss the next six weeks with a broken collarbone and the club facing second-place Borussia Dortmund in its next match on November 19.

Tymoschuk has appeared in eight league matches for Bayern this season, including seven starts.