T'Wolves' Rudy Gobert, Kyle Anderson had explicit spat before punch: report

Minnesota Timberwolves players Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into a skirmish on Sunday in the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The incident started with a war of words between Gobert and Anderson, according to ESPN. Anderson told the three-time All-Star to block more shots and Gobert responded, "shut the f--- up b----." The tiff ended with Gobert punching Anderson and then getting sent home.

Gobert apologized on Twitter.

"Emotions got the best of me today," Gobert wrote. "I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate."

Veteran point guard Mike Conley said Gobert sent a text to members of the Timberwolves who are in a group chat with each other apologizing for his actions.

"This is probably one of the grittier wins I think anyone will ever be a part of. The things we went through in today’s game are not normal. Hit after hit, we just found a way to lean on each other,’ Conley said. "The most important thing is we could have easily splintered. Whether it was Kyle and Rudy or hearing news about Jaden, it was one hit after another, but it just brought more out of us. We dug down deep."

Anderson appeared ready to put the issue behind him.

"We want to win games. It is what it is. It ain't the first time someone has swung on me," Anderson said.

Minnesota defeated New Orleans 113-108.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.