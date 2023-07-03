Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Two-time champion Pete Alonso announces participation in Home Run Derby

Alonso has hit 25 home runs this season

Associated Press
Mets slugger Pete Alonso will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle, looking to win for the third time.

"I’m stoked," Alonso said after hitting his 25th homer Sunday night in New York's 8-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants. "It’s a really fun event. The field is extremely talented and I think this is going to be a derby that a lot of people are going to remember for a long time."

Alonso was selected to his third All-Star team earlier in the day, and New York's lone representative on the National League squad will take part in the derby for the fourth time. He joins a field so far that also includes Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez.

Pete Alonso slaps hands

New York Mets Pete Alonso gets hi-fives in the dugout after his two-run homer during the 7th inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Alonso won the competition in 2019 and 2021. Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) are the only other back-to-back champions in the history of the event, which began in 1985.

The 2020 edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pete Alonso bat flip

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on April 12, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In his rookie season, Alonso edged Guerrero 23-22 in the final round with just seconds to spare to claim a $1 million prize.

Two years later, Alonso hit 74 homers at Coors Field in Colorado and won the derby by edging Trey Mancini in the finals.

Pete Alonso rounds bases

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on March 31, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Last year at Dodger Stadium, Alonso topped Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first round before losing 31-23 to Rodríguez in the semifinals.

Alonso is hitting .221 with 25 homers and 58 RBIs in 76 games this season. He missed 10 games with a bruised left wrist but made a speedy return from the injury.

"I thought that the derby wasn’t necessarily the biggest priority when I was coming back from the wrist," Alonso said. "It was trying to come back and be as productive as I can for my team. If I’m able to play a game, I’m definitely going to be able to take batting practice. So for me the biggest concern was getting back to the team. The derby for me is a happy bonus."