Fan falls from Citi Field seats to outfield warning track during Mets-Giants game

Pete Alonso hit a home run to add to the Mets lead late in the game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A baseball fan watching the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Sunday night got a little more than he bargained for as he fell about 12 feet from the stands to the warning track in the outfield.

The bizarre scene occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning. Play was stopped, and the broadcast cameras saw the man try to walk it off himself. He appeared to be injured and raised his hands as security approached him as if to surrender.

Fan surrenders to security

A fan surrenders to New York Mets security after falling from the stands during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

The man was in a blue shirt and shorts holding a cloth or napkin to his nose which appeared to bloody. He had sunglasses in his right hand.

"That’s no joke there," MLB analyst David Cone said on the broadcast. "I hope he’s OK."

Security escorts a fan

New York Mets security escort a fan off the field after he fell from the stands during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

The man was not ejected from the game. Instead, the broadcast showed him back in the stands wearing sunglasses in the dead of night, which may or may not have been the problem in the first place.

"My man looks like Mr. Potato Head when you put the glasses, the hat on right there, the bandage," MLB analyst Eduardo Perez said. "He’s got the earrings working. He’s working it right here. Oh, that story’s gonna be there for a long, long time."

If he stayed around through the end, he got to see Pete Alonso hit a clutch home run to extend the Mets’ lead in the eighth inning. It was Alonso’s 25th home run of the season as he finished 2-for-4 with three RBI on the night.

Pete Alonso slaps hands

New York Mets Pete Alonso gets hi-fives in the dugout after his two-run homer during the 7th inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

New York won the game 8-4.

