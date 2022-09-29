Tua Tagovailoa replays after Dolphins star's head injury leads to Amazon criticism

Tua Tagovailoa left the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals after taking a scary hit in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground and landed on his back and neck. He was seen with a fencing response for a few seconds after he was hit. The fencing response is described as an action when a person’s "arms often go into an unnatural position" after a traumatic brain injury like a concussion, according to Health Line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was out for the game with head and neck injuries and later said he was hospitalized and was "conscious and has movement in all his extremities."

NFL fans watching the game took issue with Amazon’s "Thursday Night Football" broadcast as the persistent replays showed a zoomed in shot of Tagovailoa with the fencing response.

BENGALS' WHITE UNIFORMS DRAWS MIXED REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Amazon didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Tagovailoa had injury concerns coming into the game. He took a big lick from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and it initially appeared he had suffered a head injury. He would comeback into the game to lead the Dolphins to their third win but because he stumbled after getting hit and then returned, the NFL Players Association launched an investigation into whether the concussion protocol was followed.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and Tagovailoa said he hyperextended his back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL also announced Wednesday that the early stages of the NFLPA probe suggests "every indication" that Miami properly followed the league’s concussion protocol in dealing with Tagovailoa’s injury.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.