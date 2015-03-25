Tseng forced to withdraw from Kia Classic

Yani Tseng has withdrawn from the Kia Classic after missing her pro-am time on Wednesday morning.

"I'm embarrassed to admit that I wasn't feeling well last night and accidentally overslept and missed my tee time for the pro-am this morning," Tseng said in a statement. "I was extremely excited to compete this week to defend my title at the Kia Classic and to try to regain the No. 1 spot. This was an unfortunate mistake and I want to apologize to Kia, my sponsors and all of the fans."

Tseng defeated Sun Young Yoo by six strokes last year.