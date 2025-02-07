Trump seems to declare Travis Kelce 'best tight end' even after Taylor Swift's Biden, Harris endorsements

It's safe to say the president is looking forward to the Super Bowl.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans Sunday, the first time a sitting president will attend the big game.

He's getting a great matchup too, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking become the first team to win three consecutive Lombardi Trophies.

On the other sideline will be the Philadelphia Eagles, who will be playing in their third Super Bowl in seven seasons. It's a rematch from the Super Bowl two years ago, which Kansas City won 38-35.

Trump gave a quick preview of the game on Truth Social, praising the "two great quarterbacks," Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts; "an unbelievable running back," seemingly Saquon Barkley; and "incredible coaching" from Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni.

But Travis Kelce appeared to get the highest praise from Trump.

In the post, Trump appeared to suggest the longtime Chiefs star was the "best tight end in football (ever)" without actually mentioning him by name.

That's high praise mere hours after Antonio Gates was voted into the Hall of Fame. It also would put Kelce ahead of Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten, among others.

The praise comes despite Kelce's girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, endorsing Kamala Harris before last year's election. Swift also endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 in his race against Trump.

After Swift's endorsement and Patrick Mahomes' wife's apparent support for the president, some wondered whether Brittney Mahomes and Swift's friendship was over, but that has not appeared to be the case.

Kelce has not made his political leanings very public.

Among tight ends, Kelce ranks third in NFL history in receptions (1,004) and yards (12,151) and fifth in touchdowns (77).

