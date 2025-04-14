Trump receives praise from WWE icon for ability to generate heat

WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque talked about President Donald Trump’s ability to generate heat in a podcast interview published on Monday.

Levesque, known in the pro wrestling world as Triple H, appeared on the "Flagrant" podcast to dish on some of the marquee moments in WWE history.

Levesque was asked about Trump hitting the political scene in 2015, when he first ran for president, and whether the WWE great knew Trump would eventually win that election because of the reactions he received.

"Trump’s ability… like him or hate him, the way he does it, he’s charismatic in so many ways and I think he likes getting under people’s skin," Levesque said. "I think he likes generating (heat) the way he does. It’s amazing and it’s genius and it worked in our business.

"Do I think he got that from our business? I think he innately understands that. It’s been his whole life. You think about that – there’s a lot of billionaires in the world I suppose, why was he the most famous one? Why was he the one that was in People magazine every weekend with everybody under the sun? Why was he seen as the epitome of that billionaire sort of status and that stuff. It’s because of his charisma and character and who he is. The way he can speak about it and do all those things captivates people and I think it’s why he is where he is."

Trump and Levesque have a stronger connection than people may realize.

The former reality TV star appeared at WrestleMania 23 in a Battle of the Billionaires match that eventually saw Bobby Lashley shave the head of former WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Then, Linda McMahon served in the Trump administration during his first term and was named the education secretary during his second term. She is the mother-in-law of Levesque, who is married to Stephanie McMahon.

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.