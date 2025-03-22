Trump at NCAA wrestling championships: What to know

President Donald Trump is attending the final rounds of the 2024-25 NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia Saturday.

For the president, it marks another stop on his tour of major sporting events in what has been a sports-focused presidency.

Trump will be there to potentially witness sports history. Penn State is looking to run up a streak of four straight national titles. It would be the third time Penn State has won four straight championships since 2011. Only Iowa and Ohio State have interrupted the Nittany Lions' run of dominance.

And Penn State is firmly in the driver's seat to do it, leading with 169 points, 60 points ahead of second-place Nebraska.

"We're going to the big fight. … They have the NCAA, world, wrestling for college. And I've always supported the wrestlers," Trump told reporters outside the White House Friday. "So, I want to support them. These are the great college wrestlers from the various schools. I think Penn State is leading, and Nebraska is in second place right now. And a lot of good things."

OutKick co-founder Clay Travis broke the news Tuesday that Trump would attend the event when he said in an X post that he would be traveling with the president on Air Force One to the championships.

The White House confirmed Friday that Trump would attend the event.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is also reportedly joining Trump in Philadelphia, a source familiar with his plans told Fox News Digital .

Jordan was a wrestling champion in high school and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he won an NCAA Division I men's wrestling title twice. He was later an assistant coach with Ohio State University's wrestling program from 1987 to 1995.

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., will also be tagging along. McCormick previously confirmed that Trump would be in attendance at the event in the senator's home state of Pennsylvania.

"I’m thrilled to be in Philadelphia this weekend with [Trump] for the [NCAA Wrestling] Championship," McCormick wrote on X. "I grew up wrestling in small towns across PA and at West Point. It taught me grit, resilience, and hard work."

This will be the second time in three years President Donald Trump has attended the NCAA wrestling championships. He also attended in 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump has been seen at a few different sporting events since winning the election in November.

Trump attended the Daytona 500 in February and became the first sitting president to attend two Daytona 500 races at Daytona International Speedway. He first attended the race in February 2020.

Trump participated in prerace festivities, riding in "The Beast" for a lap before the race, and he had a special message for drivers that was broadcast on their radios.

Earlier in February, Trump became the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl. When Trump was shown at the stadium, a raucous cheer was heard on the FOX broadcast from the crowd.

In December, Trump attended the 125th edition of the Army-Navy game with Vice President JD Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump attended the annual rivalry game throughout his first presidency, first attending in 2016 shortly after winning that year's election. He was also at the game during each year of his presidency, including in 2020 at West Point.

A couple of weeks after Trump won the election over Vice President Kamala Harris in November, he attended UFC 309.

Trump sat cage-side alongside Elon Musk, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr. and others.

Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic via knockout and did Trump's signature dance move, pointing to Trump and giving his UFC heavyweight championship belt to Trump to hold.