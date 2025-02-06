Trump congratulates Mahomes family on newborn daughter ahead of Super Bowl LIX: 'A baby with great genes'

President Donald Trump gave his congratulations to Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany on the birth of their third child, daughter Golden Raye.

"Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye. This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It’s happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday.

Mahomes and Brittany welcomed Golden Raye on Jan. 12, just before the start of the Chiefs' current playoff run.

Trump is set to attend Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, where he'll watch Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs try to become the first team in history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Trump has expressed fondness for Mahomes and his wife in recent months.

A screenshot of Brittany's Instagram account giving a like to Trump's 2024 policy platform on Aug. 13 was shared across social media. She then posted several follow-up posts defending herself from the backlash she received for liking Trump's post.

Trump then gave Brittany a shoutout on Truth Social days later.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote. "With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!"

After Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, Trump appeared on Fox News the next morning to say he liked Brittany much "much better" than Swift.

"I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan." Trump said on "Fox & Friends." "I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great."

After the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game Jan. 26, Trump sent a congratulatory post to Kansas City on Truth Social. But Trump did not give congratulations to the Chiefs' opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier Wednesday, when Trump was asked who he expected to win the Super Bowl, the president didn't give a definitive answer but alluded to Mahomes' success.

"I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," Trump said when asked which team he's rooting for.

Mahomes gave his thoughts on Trump attending the game to reporters Wednesday.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes said. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

Mahomes recognized Trump was probably talking about him and gave his thoughts about the cryptic praise from the president.

"It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday.