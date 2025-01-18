Taylor Swift reportedly gives gift to Brittany Mahomes' newborn daughter days before Trump takes office

Taylor Swift has reportedly gifted Brittany Mahomes a hand-made baby blanket to celebrate the birth of Mahomes' newborn daughter, Golden Raye, according to Page Six.

"Taylor’s aunt knitted her a baby blanket when she was a child, so it’s always had a special meaning for her and something she wanted to do for her friends," a source told the outlet. "It’s become a tradition for Taylor, something she loves doing and something that can’t be bought. It comes from the heart."

Brittany and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, welcomed their new baby on Jan. 12. It is their third child, and their first since Swift came into their lives when the pop star began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Back in September, when Brittany was in the earlier stages of her pregnancy, she faced a barrage of online attacks from Swift fans.

These attacks were in response to the pregnant mother simply giving a like to an Instagram post on Donald Trump's account. Screenshots of Brittany's like on a post that laid out Trump's 2024 policy platform circulated across social media, often by Swift fan accounts. Many of those fans, who share Swift's political beliefs as a Democrat, then flooded Brittany's pages with insults and attacks.

Brittany even had to address the controversy multiple times in social media posts and a podcast interview, defending herself.

In one post on Aug. 23, Brittany wrote, "I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well." In another post on Aug. 26, she wrote, "Contrary to the tone of the world today … you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!"

In an episode of the "Whoop" podcast on Aug. 28, she said she has leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning husband to get her through the recent public scrutiny.

"Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot, because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff," she said. "Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now.

The apparent political differences between Swift and Mahomes became more pronounced when they were seen sitting in separate suites at the Chiefs' home opener against the Ravens on Sept. 5.

Then on Sept. 10, Swift announced her endorsement for Kamala Harris. In a Fox News interview the next day, Trump declared that he liked Brittany "much better" than Swift in response, having already acknowledged the support from the then-pregnant mother on social media.

But Trump stoked the political divide between Mahomes and Swift even further when he sent a post that read, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on his Truth Social account.

However, Swift didn't keep her difference from Mahomes, even after Trump's aggressive messaging. They were later seen in the same suite during a Chiefs game against the Saints on Oct. 7, and Brittany showed off a picture of Swift rubbing her pregnant belly. Patrick also said in an October interview on "The Drive" podcast that he and Brittany often let their three-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, bake with Swift.

Patrick's mother Randi Mahomes also endorsed Trump days before the election.

Data suggests that Swift's endorsement of Harris did not sway voters in a meaningful way in the recent election.

According to AP VoteCast, 44% of women ages 18 through 44 voted for Trump, while 48% of women 45 and older supported the former president, now president-elect.

In a New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College poll, which was conducted starting one day after Swift endorsed the Harris-Walz campaign, nearly 2,500 likely voters nationwide revealed that 44% have a favorable opinion of Swift, compared to 34% who have an unfavorable view.

The same poll found that 47% view Trump favorably, compared to 51% who don’t. The poll shows that 70% of Democrats have a favorable view of Swift, compared to 41% of independents and just 23% of Republicans. A total of 60% of Republicans indicated that they had an unfavorable view of Swift, while only 11% of Democrats felt the same way.

A September poll found that Trump has higher favorability numbers among likely voters, compared to Swift.

Now, as Trump is set to return to office on Monday, Swift appears as cozy as ever with her Trump-supporting friend.