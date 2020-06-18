Trump could see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL 'if he has the ability'

President Trump reiterated Wednesday night he would like to see Colin Kaepernick get another shot in the NFL “if he has the ability.”

Trump’s comments about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback came hours after he told reporters he would “absolutely” support him getting another chance in the NFL.

DOUG PEDERSON SAYS EAGLES MIGHT CONSIDER SIGNING COLIN KAEPERNICK

“If he has the ability, look, you know, he could only get it if he has the ability,” Trump said in an interview on “Hannity.” “They're not going to lose games because of, you know, wanting to be politically correct or whatever term you make. I don't know if that's politically correct or the opposite. But if he has the ability to look, he was a great rookie and his second year was great. And then after that, he started going downhill rather rapidly. And then he was out of football and then he started suing everybody. And I think he made a lot more money doing that than he did with the football.”

Trump assured host Sean Hannity that an NFL team would sign Kaepernick if he had the ability.

COLIN KAEPERNICK ON CHARGERS' 'WORKOUT LIST' BUT NO CURRENT PLANS TO BRING HIM IN, ANTHONY LYNN SAYS

Kaepernick has gained renewed support in recent weeks since the latest police-involved deaths of unarmed black men and the protests that have ensued.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said earlier Wednesday that Kaepernick is on his “work out list” but no plans have been made for him to come in and try out as of yet.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told 94WIP that the team could consider Kaepernick in a backup role.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said he gave team officials his “blessing” to sign Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. In that season with the 49ers, he recorded 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 12 games. He only threw four interceptions. At his hasty workout last year, at least one scout reportedly described him as having “elite” arm strength.