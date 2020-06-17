Colin Kaepernick on Chargers' 'workout list' but no current plans to bring him in, Anthony Lynn says

Colin Kaepernick may get a legitimate shot at a return to the NFL – at least eventually.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was once a play away from winning a Super Bowl, is on the team’s “workout list.”

According to multiple reports, Lynn said that Kaepernick fits what he wants the offense to do but clarified that the team has “no plans” to work him out just yet and is happy with who he has now at quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor is projected to be the team’s starting quarterback going into training camp and the preseason, despite drafting Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick overall in April’s draft. Easton Stick is projected to be the third-string quarterback.

Lynn’s comment comes two days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to sign the free-agent quarterback, who has not thrown a pass in more than three years.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," he in an interview on ESPN. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”

NFL executive Troy Vincent said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" that Kaepernick’s return ultimately comes down to which team is willing to sign him, Still, he said, the executive office has long believed that he’s good enough to play in the NFL.

"It's a club decision but this young man is talented enough to play in the National Football League,” he said. “I believed that back in 2016 -- whenever it was, 2016 or 2017 -- and I still believe that today. And he just hasn't had the opportunity to display his talents once again, whether it was in camp or preseason. That's always been my position -- and many of my colleagues' positions, frankly, (and) the commissioner's office's position.

"But we can't hire," he continued. "And again, my comments that I've just made, they've been documented on the record, in front of a judge, about the work and the efforts that many of us, we're working on behalf of looking for Colin to land a spot."

In Kaepernick’s final season with the 49ers, he recorded 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 12 games. He only threw four interceptions. At his hasty workout last year, at least one scout reportedly described him as having “elite” arm strength.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.