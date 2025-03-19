Trump to attend NCAA wrestling championships in longtime Democrat-run city

President Donald Trump is set to attend the NCAA Division I wrestling championships this weekend in Philadelphia.

OutKick co-founder Clay Travis appeared to break the news on Tuesday when he said he would be traveling "with" the president "on Air Force One" to the championships in an X post.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt seemed to confirm that would be the case.

"See you this weekend!" she replied to Travis.

Philadelphia has had a Democratic mayor since 1952; 11 consecutive Democrats have won election, with current mayor Cherelle Parker taking office on Jan. 2, 2024.

The City of Philadelphia saw 78.57% of votes go to Kamala Harris this past election cycle, which was roughly a three-point decrease from Joe Biden's vote in 2020.

Trump has been attending high-end sporting events ever since he took office, most notably Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and the Dayton 500 on back-to-back Sundays last month. Trump became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

He has yet to frequent a UFC fight since taking office, but he did attend an event at Madison Square Garden days after winning the election. The president also attended the Army-Navy game in December. Biden had not attended the game during his presidency, but did attend while he was vice president under Barack Obama.

The wrestling championships are making their return to Wells Fargo Center for the first time since 2011 when Penn State took advantage of being in their home state and won it all. That kicked off a dominant run by the Nittany Lions that is still going; they've won eight of the last 11 of the last 13 titles, including each of the last three.

With a win, this would be their third four-peat in that stretch.

The championships will head to a football stadium for the first time in 2028 when they take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. That was supposed to be the case in 2020, but the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

The tournament begins Thursday and will conclude Saturday.

