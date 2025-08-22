Trump announces Kennedy Center as FIFA World Cup draw venue while praising DC crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump praised the administration’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., on Friday as he announced that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 5.

The president was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the Oval Office for Friday’s announcement. Trump, now the chairman of the Kennedy Center, confirmed that the draw for the group stage will take place at the performing arts venue.

"On Dec. 5 of this year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center. Some people refer to it as the Trump-Kennedy Center, but we're not prepared to do that quite yet – maybe in a week or so," Trump said, drawing laughter from the group.

"But right here in Washington, D.C., it's a tremendous honor to bring the global event and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes – the best athletes in the world – to the cultural center of our nation's capital."

Trump also took the opportunity to highlight his administration's federal takeover of D.C. in an effort to crack down on crime.

"By the way, in Washington, D.C., we have the lowest crime numbers they've had in years. Zero. It's a horrible thing to say, but I might as well say it, zero murders in the last week since we've done this. That's the first time in memory that that's happened. If you can believe it. How pathetic that is to have to even say it."

"It was unsafe. It was horrible," the president continued, "And Mayor [Muriel] Bowser better get her act straight or she won't be mayor very long because we'll take it over with the federal government, run it like it's supposed to be run."

Trump quipped to Infantino that the city "will be nice" just in time for the draw, joking that the Italian sports figure "could handle yourself" regardless.

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest, most complex set of events in sports history, and the Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff and will be involved, and they'll be working over there for quite a bit of time. We have it all set so that they can stay there for the big events, the big press conferences and everything else. And they'll be in a very safe capital. That will be nice. You don’t have to worry about walking down the street, Johnny, okay? But you could handle yourself."

Trump established a White House task force earlier this year in anticipation of the Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be predominantly hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico will also play host to several matches.

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades that will take place in multiple countries. The tournament will be hosted in 16 cities, beginning with 48 teams and playing 104 matches in total.

In the U.S., matches will be played in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey.