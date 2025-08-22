Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Trump threatens full 'Federal takeover' in DC, accuses mayor of peddling 'inaccurate crime figures'

'Washington, D.C. is SAFE AGAIN!' the president declared

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump threatened a full "Federal takeover of" the nation's capital, accusing Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser of disseminating "inaccurate crime figures." 

In an early Friday morning post on Truth Social, the president declared, "Washington, D.C. is SAFE AGAIN! The crowds are coming back, the spirit is high, and our D.C. National Guard and Police are doing a fantastic job. They are out in force, and are NOT PLAYING GAMES!!! As bad as it sounds to say, there were no murders this week for the first time in memory. 

"Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City! Washington D.C. will soon be great again!!!" he added.

DOJ INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE DC CRIME DATA MANIPULATION AMID TRUMP'S CRACKDOWN ON VIOLENCE

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

Washington, D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser speaks at a press conference outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Court House following a court hearing on Aug. 15, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor's office early on Friday morning to request a comment from Bowser.

Trump has mounted a bid to crack down on crime in D.C.

Last week he issued an order directing the mayor "provide the services of the Metropolitan Police force for Federal purposes" and issued a memorandum directing the Defense Secretary "to mobilize the District of Columbia National Guard and order members to active service" to tackle the city's crime problem.

TRUMP JOINS POLICE AND MILITARY FORCES IN WASHINGTON STREETS

President Trump previously threatened a federal takeover in D.C in a Truth Social post earlier this month.

"If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore," he declared in part of an Aug. 5 post.

Back in August of 2023 when President Joe Biden was still in office, Trump promoted the idea, noting in a post that he was "CALLING FOR A FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF THIS FILTHY AND CRIME RIDDEN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR NATION, WHERE MURDERS HAVE JUST SHATTERED THE ALL TIME RECORD, OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES HAVE NEVER NEEN [sic] WORSE, AND TOURISTS HAVE FLED."

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SCREAMS DURING VIRAL DC ARREST: ‘WHAT I VOTED FOR’

"Violent crime in DC is at its lowest level in 30 years," Mayor Muriel Bowser asserted in social media posts last week. "We had an unacceptable spike in 2023, so we changed our laws and strategies. Now, crime levels are not only down from 2023, but from before the pandemic. Our tactics are working, and we aren’t taking our foot off the gas."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

