Trevor Lawrence's stumbling touchdown caps last-minute drive to give Jaguars win over Chiefs

A game that looked like the Kansas City Chiefs would dominate early on turned into a nightmare before their eyes.

Trevor Lawrence led a strong comeback over the three-time AFC champions to give the Jacksonville Jaguars a 31-28 win.

It looked like it was all Kansas City early, as the Chiefs got out to a 14-0 lead with touchdowns by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. However, Trevor Lawrence was able to find Parker Washington before the end of the first half, and Lawrence ran one in on Jacksonville’s first drive of the second to tie it up.

The Chiefs responded by marching all the way down the field, getting a huge third down catch by Hollywood Brown at the Jacksonville 3-yard line. However, on second down, Mahomes’ slant to JuJu Smith-Schuster was intercepted by Devin Lloyd at the 1 and returned 99 yards to the house, giving the Jaguars a 21-14 lead with 2:19 to go in the third quarter.

After forcing a Chiefs punt, the Jags had all the momentum – until Lawrence threw an interception inside his own 20-yard line. After a 14-yard catch by Kelce, Kareem Hunt punched one in from five yards out and tied the game at 21 with 12:20 left, but Jacksonville re-took the lead with a field goal a few minutes later. The Chiefs, though, went on a 12-play, 87-yard drive that ended in Hunt’s second rushing touchdown of the night to take a 28-24 lead with 1:45 to go.

Lawrence and the Jags had one final chance with two timeouts, and he got inside the red zone with 48 seconds left. A pass in the end zone was intercepted, but the Chiefs were called for defensive pass interference, giving Jacksonville the ball at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Lawrence, albeit with a trip to the grass, rushed in for a score and gave the Jaguars a 31-28 lead with 23 seconds to go.

The Chiefs had three timeouts, but with the ball inside their own 20, not even they could get anything going, and a Hail Mary fell well short to give the Jags the victory.

It was the first win for Jacksonville over Kansas City since 2009.

Lawrence threw for only 221 yards on 18-for-25 passing, but his two rushing touchdowns helped. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 54 yards. Mahomes went 29-for-41 for 318 yards.

Lawrence, who was also celebrating his 26th birthday, admitted there was "sheer panic" on his fall, as the Jags didn’t have any timeouts.

"Got stepped on coming out and I was like, ‘I gotta get up.’ And I was gonna throw it out of bounds to stop the clock and there was really no one around me. So went and made a play," Lawrence said.

Surely, they are not panicking at their 4-1 record, though. Meanwhile, Kansas City fell to 2-3.

The Jaguars host the Seattle Seahawks next week, while the Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions.

