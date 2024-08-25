Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's dad claims he's 'banned for life' from X

The Chiefs are ready to start their title defense in a few days

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The father of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce revealed he’s no longer welcome on the X social media platform while criticizing it over a recent report about arms dealers in Yemen.

Ed Kelce shared an article based on a report from The Times in London that claimed that arms dealers in the war-torn country are selling weapons on X and appear to be doing business in the capital of Sanaa – territory held by the Houthis.

Ed Kelce and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Ed Kelce during the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nevada. (David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Kelce shared the article on his Facebook page.

"Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X, but I'm banned for life and they won't say why, just a generic ‘Terms Of Service’ violation," he wrote.

X didn’t comment on the report to the Times of London.

Ed Kelce listens

Ed Kelce, father of Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, listens during Jason's NFL retirement announcement at NovaCare Complex on March 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Kelce is apparently an active Facebook user as Travis revealed on an episode of "Bussin with the Boys" in June. Travis talked about how his father sees rumors and untrue posts on Facebook about him and Taylor Swift. At least, Kelce said, his dad checks in with him to make sure things are going OK at home.

"Do you know what he'll do? He'll see some wild s--- come across and be like, "What the f--- is this?" the three-time Super Bowl champion said. "It'll be something so f---ing out of the blue, like something about me and Taylor, he’s like, ‘Hey, what the… are you guys OK?’

"I’m like, ‘Dad, get the f--- off Facebook, Dad. Are you f---ing kidding me?’ That’s his search engine."

Ed Kelce at Chiefs-Raiders

Ed Kelce watches warmups before the Las Vegas Raiders game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 25, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA Today Sports)

The Kelce family is getting ready for the 2024 season. The Chiefs start their latest title defense on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

