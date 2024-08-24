CeeDee Lamb appears to send message to Cowboys amid holdout: 'Still waiting on that phone call'

CeeDee Lamb is widely considered one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He finished the 2023 season with a career-high in receptions, touchdowns and receiving yards.

But the All-Pro wide receiver's offseason has been dominated by a contract dispute. Lamb is seeking a new long-term deal from the Dallas Cowboys , but the two sides appear to remain at an impasse.

Longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently indicated an agreement may be imminent.

"The facts are that I believe we'll come together. I don't want to speak for him. That's what I'm trying not to do. But we wouldn't have offered him what we've offered him if we didn't want him to be here," Jones said on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Lamb does not appear to share the same level of optimism as Jones. In a workout video posted to social media, the star wideout said he continues to wait for the team to contact him about a potential new deal.

"Still waiting on that phone call," Lamb said, "but, until then, we grind."

DAK PRESCOTT: 'GOOD CONVERSATIONS' WITH COWBOYS AROUND A NEW CONTRACT

Lamb held out of the Cowboys' offseason program and mandatory organized team activities. When training camp opened last month, Lamb was a no-show.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to play the 2024 season under his fifth-year option, which would pay him an estimated $17.9 million.

"Control what I can control," Lamb added, "and that’s to be the best version of me."

The Cowboys are believed to have extended Lamb an offer that would have paid him an estimated $33 million per year, NFL Media reported . That figure would trail only one NFL wide receiver, Vikings star Justin Jefferson, in annual salary for the position.

Lamb's contract situation isn't the only pressing issue on the Cowboys' agenda. The upcoming regular season also marks the final year quarterback Dak Prescott is under contract. And standout linebacker Micah Parson became eligible for an extension this offseason.

Even head coach Mike McCarthy's future beyond the 2024 season is in doubt. His contract expires next year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lamb has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. His 135 receptions led the NFL last year.

He finished the 2023 campaign with 1,749 receiving yards, second-most in the league. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's 1,799 receiving yards were the most in the NFL in 2023.

The Cowboys open the season in Cleveland Sept. 8 when they take on the Browns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.