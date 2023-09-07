Travis Kelce to sit out Chiefs' season opener after knee injury: reports

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their defense of their Super Bowl LVI title without their best offensive weapon.

Travis Kelce will not play on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions after hyperextending his knee in practice on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

His brother Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, said that the tight end avoided serious injury.

The team's CEO, Clark Hunt, even said he was a "game-time decision," but the 48-hour turnaround from the injury was not enough time. This will be the first time he has missed a game due to injury since his rookie year way back in 2013.

Kansas City elevated tight end Matt Bushman from their practice squad, and Noah Gray will likely slide into the starting role.

Kelce is coming off perhaps his best season in the NFL, which was his 10th in the league.

He ended the season with 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, all of which were career highs. He parlayed that into his second Super Bowl ring where he also scored a touchdown against his brother's Eagles.

If he was this close to playing on Thursday, it does seem like he could return sooner rather than later - Kelce now has 10 days to prepare as the Chiefs' second game of the year will be on Sept. 17 in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, whom they beat in the divisional round of the playoffs last year.

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in that game that caused him to miss some action in that contest, but he heavily wrapped up the ankle for the remainder of their Super Bowl run.

Detroit is entering the season with high expectations after going 9-8 in 2022 following a 1-6 start.

The game kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.