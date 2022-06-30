Trail Blazers give Anfernee Simons lucrative extension, average annual salary similar to NFL superstar's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Portland Trail Blazers guard who is a relative unknown will be making Tom Brady kind of money next season.

Anfernee Simons signed a four-year, $100 million deal, his agent told ESPN Thursday as NBA free agency opened. Simons began to take over as the primary ballhandler for Portland once the Trail Blazers traded C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Simons will be entering his fifth season with Portland. The Trail Blazers selected him in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Last season, he started in 30 of the 57 games he played.

He averaged a career high 17.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, proving to be a solid player when Portland needed him and could do well with Damian Lillard on his side.

Simons will make $25 million per season, which is on the high side for a player who has yet to accomplish much in his NBA career.

Future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He then signed a one-year, $15 million restructured deal when he decided to return to the Buccaneers in the offseason.

According to Spotrac, Brady's average annual value for his current contract is $15 million, but he will earn more than $28 million in signing bonus money.