Portland Trail Blazers
Published

Trail Blazers give Anfernee Simons lucrative extension, average annual salary similar to NFL superstar's

Anfernee Simons stepped up for the Trail Blazers last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A Portland Trail Blazers guard who is a relative unknown will be making Tom Brady kind of money next season.

Anfernee Simons signed a four-year, $100 million deal, his agent told ESPN Thursday as NBA free agency opened. Simons began to take over as the primary ballhandler for Portland once the Trail Blazers traded C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Moda Center Feb. 27, 2022 in Portland Oregon.

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Moda Center Feb. 27, 2022 in Portland Oregon. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Simons will be entering his fifth season with Portland. The Trail Blazers selected him in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Last season, he started in 30 of the 57 games he played. 

He averaged a career high 17.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, proving to be a solid player when Portland needed him and could do well with Damian Lillard on his side.

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Fiserv Forum Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Fiserv Forum Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Simons will make $25 million per season, which is on the high side for a player who has yet to accomplish much in his NBA career.

Future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He then signed a one-year, $15 million restructured deal when he decided to return to the Buccaneers in the offseason. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. (Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports/File Photo)

According to Spotrac, Brady's average annual value for his current contract is $15 million, but he will earn more than $28 million in signing bonus money.

