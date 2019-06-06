Toronto Blue Jays draft Roy Halladay's son in tribute to late pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday selected the son of the late pitcher Roy Halladay in the 32nd round of the MLB Draft – the round matching his father’s number.

Braden Halladay, a Florida high school pitcher, thanked the Blue Jays in a tweet after the organization selected him. He wrote that there was a mutual understanding between him and the franchise that he will be honoring his commitment to attend Penn State in the fall.

STANFORD SLUGGER FINDS OUT HE'S BEEN DRAFTED DURING GAME, SHARES MOMENT WITH TEAMMATES

“It was really a group thing, something we had talked about doing to really just signal to them and acknowledge them as part of the Blue Jay family and specifically Braden,” the Blue Jays’ director of amateur scouting, Steve Sanders, said. “We're certainly excited to watch him go play in college and hopefully be in the same situation a few years from now.”

Braden Halladay was 31 with a 4.06 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 11 games at Calvary Christian High School.

CLEVELAND INDIANS' CARLOS CARRASCO DIAGNOSED WITH BLOOD CONDITION

Roy Halladay started his baseball career with the Blue Jays in 1998. He won one American League Cy Young award and was selected to six All-Star games during his tenure with the team.

He joined the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2009 season and won a National League Cy Young award with them in 2010. He was selected to two All-Star games while with the Phillies. He is one of six pitchers to win the Cy Young award in both leagues.

Halladay died in 2017 after crashing his amphibious aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico. Police said he was flying under the influence of drugs at the time of his fatal crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Halladay will be inducted into the Hall of Fame over the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.