Tonga Olympic flag bearer Pita Taufatofua abandons shirtless look for Paris opening ceremony

Olympics fans hoping to see Tonga national heartthrob Pita Taufatofua in his signature opening ceremony uniform – or lack thereof – were disappointed on Friday when the country’s viral flag bearer was sporting a more dressed up look.

Taufatofua, who has competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, became a fan favorite for his shirtless, oiled-up look in past Games.

But rainy weather seemed to cause Taufatofua to button up for this Olympics’ opening ceremony.

"I didn’t recognize him, he had his shirt on," Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning joked during NBC’s broadcast of the Parade of Nations. "Paris baby oil was stocked full this week."

Taufatofua competed in Taekwondo in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2016 Rio Games. He also competed in cross country skiing in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

Despite qualifying for three Games, Taufatofua announced in April that he had failed to do so for Paris.

"This time my team and I fell short of competing at the Paris Olympics. I gave my absolute everything in both the Kayak and Taekwondo qualifiers but missed out on a qualification," he said in a post on Instagram.

"I'm not kneeling in disappointment. In fact I couldn't be happier. I'm kneeling to give thanks to God for delivering our team safely through another competition. Its easy to ask for things when you need something, but much harder to give thanks for things when they don't go your way.

But earlier this week, Taufatofua announced that he would be headed to Paris after all as a flag bearer.

"Life is interesting. After missing out on the Olympic qualifiers, my goal was to focus on other areas of life. I had been defeated in battle with more scars added to the trophy cabinet, but I couldn't have been happier.

"While not competing, the spirit of the Games called me, opportunities arose and I couldn’t say no. This time the medal I fight for is to be of service, to be there for my fellow athletes, an ear of support or a voice of encouragement. To share what I have learnt and, more importantly, to hear the stories of the other Olympians, these amazing human beings getting ready to represent their nations."