Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Cheeky Tom Brady video reveals bit too much of NFL star

Tom Brady officially launched Brady Brand in January and signed several NCAA athletes to NIL deals

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A little bit too much of Tom Brady was shown on social media Monday.

In an apparent promotion for his Brady Brand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was filmed by his wife Gisele Bundchen in the bathroom. She was poking fun at the underwear he was wearing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers reacts after running for a first down against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers reacts after running for a first down against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"Somebody’s got new underwear, what is this?" Bundchen asked in the video posted to Instagram. "Let me see your underwear. Is that Brady Brand underwear?!"

Brady responded on Twitter: "Cease and desist."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner launched the Brady Brand in January – his first major venture into apparel. He also signed 10 NCAA athletes to name, image and likeness deals.

TOM BRADY EXPLAINS DECISION TO COME OUT OF RETIREMENT

Tom Brady during warmups before the New York Giants game at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady during warmups before the New York Giants game at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"I’m just really excited that we’re just now at the launch. It’s really come to life – there’s a real business and there are incredible products, great fabrics and just incredible garments that fit well. We really wanted to think about functional performance for people. And how our work transitions to our personal life and our personal life transitions on the weekend is you know – just waking up and you want something comfortable for the whole day," Brady told Hype Beast in January.

"But at the same time, something that is designed and built really well. It’s just the highest quality. I think we really accomplished it and I know that we’re going to continue to do great things over a long period of time. So much of it was building out a great team and nothing happens overnight. The fact that it’s here now and we’ve had a really great response with our signups and our IG – just the interest has been really fun for me to see. So I hope people love it as much as I do."

Tom Brady watches during a practice round at Wynn Golf Club on May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tom Brady watches during a practice round at Wynn Golf Club on May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for the Match)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, Brady Brand apparel includes shirts, bottoms, outwear, underwear, socks and hats.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.