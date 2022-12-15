Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady screams at Bucs teammates to get fired up during brutal loss to 49ers

"Let's fight harder" Brady yelled at his teammates

Scott Thompson
Scott Thompson
Last week was one to forget for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the San Francisco 49ers dominated them, 35-7. 

It was a surprising game for the 49ers, as third-stringer Brock Purdy was thrusted into the starting 11 with Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and led the offense with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score. 

It was a game that got out of hand quickly for the Bucs, as San Francisco went into the locker room at halftime with a 28-0 lead. But Brady has never been one to back down after going down big. Just go back to Super Bowl LI when his New England Patriots were down 28-3 at halftime and won 34-28 in overtime. 

Tom Brady was not happy with his first half performance in his game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday.

Tom Brady was not happy with his first half performance in his game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday. (Chris Graythen)

That wasn’t the result this time around, but Brady was seen trying desperately to fire up his team on the sideline. 

"Come one, we gotta fight," he yelled to his teammates.

"It ain’t that hard for us to fight harder, right? Let’s fight harder. Unless we want to quit. If we want to quit, then go the f--- in. Let’s fight."

Even in the eyes of defeat, Brady isn’t going to wave the white flag, which is one of his many leadership qualities that his teammates love. 

Brady didn’t have his best game on the gridiron, throwing two interceptions to one touchdown with 253 yards on 34 of 55. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before the game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before the game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The result was the third-worst loss of Brady’s Hall of Fame career.

But despite their 6-7 record now, Brady and the Bucs remain at the top of the NFC South, as the Atlanta Falcons lost their second straight game. The Carolina Panthers, though, defeated the Seattle Seahawks to move to 5-8 and into second place.

It’s not the best division this year, but hey, someone has to win the division. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski #87 during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski #87 during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With four games left, Brady will continue asking his team to fight and win to give him a chance at another Super Bowl ring. The Bucs have the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Panthers and Falcons remaining on the schedule in order.  

