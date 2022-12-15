Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Rob Gronkowski jokes Tom Brady could play until he's 68, touts QB's broadcasting chops

Gronk has high hopes for Brady's broadcasting career

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Rob Gronkowski talks Tom Brady in West Hollywood Video

Rob Gronkowski talks Tom Brady in West Hollywood

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski spoke about Tom Brady after having dinner in West Hollywood.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski was spotted leaving a West Hollywood hotspot earlier this week and was asked a few questions about his former teammate, Tom Brady, before driving off.

Gronkowski was coming out of Craig’s after a dinner with a few people in his camp and was met by paparazzi and fans who were looking for an autograph. Gronkowski brushed off one autograph seeker who was looking for the former tight end to sign a blank sheet of paper.

Rob Gronkowski talks to the paparazzi.

Rob Gronkowski talks to the paparazzi. (Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Gronkowski was asked how long he thought Brady was going to keep playing as reports suggested "all options" were on the table for the 2023 season.

"The dude’s a beast, he can go forever," he said before being asked whether Brady would be about 65 years old when he retires, to which Gronkowski replied, "Yeah, 68!"

Rob Gronkowski is seen on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rob Gronkowski is seen on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

TOM BRADY: A LOOK AT THE SUPER BOWL WINNER'S CAREER AND PERSONAL LIFE

Gronkowski also touted Brady’s analyst chops as he is expected to go into the FOX booth once he is finally finished playing football.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are pictured celebrating their Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are pictured celebrating their Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/File)

"Tom’s going to kill it," Gronkowski said. "I was just talking about it. He knows football like no other. He can break down any player at any time. He’ll just present it to the screens, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

