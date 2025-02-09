Tom Brady reveals he took 15-minute nap before playing in 1st Super Bowl

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowl championships during his career with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the 2001 season, Brady had to step up as the starting quarterback for an injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl appearance in several years. At that point, Brady was only in his second season in New England, and he appeared to be as cool as the other side of the pillow.

He explained to FOX colleagues Erin Andrews and Michael Strahan on "The Madden Cruiser Tour: A Bayou Adventure with Bill Belichick" that he decided to take a quick snooze before Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams. The game was played in the Superdome in New Orleans.

"We had to warm up on the field and then we have 50 minutes before we went back out. So, I took my pads off and I was like, you know, I’m just gonna lay down and rest and I literally took a 15-minute nap before the game," he explained.

Strahan was stunned and said he would’ve been jittery the entire day.

"The difference is, when you’re young, you don’t realize the enormity of what you’re going through because I had not really been in the league that long. Eighteen years later, when I was playing in the Super Bowl, I couldn’t sleep the night before the game," Brady said.

Brady will be coming back to where he won his first Super Bowl.

He will be on the FOX broadcast to call Super Bowl LIX with Kevin Burkhardt. Pregame coverage is ongoing on FOX with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The coverage can be streamed on Tubi for free.